Gadar 2 has surpassed the collections of KGF 2 in the Hindi belt. The movie has made Rs 456 crores in India, which is more than the Yash starrer. It is now the third highest grossing Hindi film ever behind Pathaan and Baahubali 2. The makers are laughing all the way to the bank. Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's careers have got a boost after this. We have seen that Bollywood films have been headed for the OTT within three to four weeks of release. But none of that is going to happen with Gadar 2. Anil Sharma said that fans have to wait for some time before the film comes on any OTT platform. This is what he said...

Gadar 2: Anil Sharma takes pride on theatrical run

Gadar 2 has been an unimaginable success for one and all. Anil Sharma earlier revealed that Sunny Deol began crying on the phone after seeing the response to the morning shows of the movie. Trade experts had been saying that the organic demand for Gadar 2 had been quite good, but the box office collections are a huge surprise. Anil Sharma told India.com that the film is still in theatres and they are not planning an OTT release soon. He said it would take a minimum of six to eight months for the movie to come. He was quoted as saying, "Till then, so many people would have already watched the film in theatres, and so many have done so already… We've managed to excite the audience, and that's the biggest success for the film."

Gadar 2 not obsessing over box office figures of Sunny Deol film

He has said that he is overwhelmed with the kind of love audiences have showed to Gadar 2. He said the numbers come secondary. Anil Sharma said all figures of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film are real. He was quoted as saying, "I don't believe in numbers, Pathaan has done exceptionally well, even KGF (Chapter 2) did extremely well, and now, Gadar 2 is performing as well. Now, let's see how far it goes, how far the public takes it. It is the public's film." He said that Gadar 2 might overtake the Rs 500 mark in a couple of weeks, and hopefully even the Rs 1000 crore mark. He said that box office numbers are all real, and there's nothing fake.