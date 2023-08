Who hasn't heard about Gadar 2? Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is among the most-talked about ones. There is great excitement around the film. It is after years that fans will get to see their favourite Tara Singh and Sakina on the big screen. The stars are on their toes to promote the film. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are traveling across country to create buzz for Gadar 2. When it comes to Bollywood, the discussion around nepotism is very intense. Sunny Deol in his latest interview spoke about the same. Sunny Deol is son of legendary star Dharmendra and in the interview he said that he wouldn't have been an actor had it not been for his father. Also Read - OMG 2 box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer to make 5 times more than Selfiee despite clash with Gadar 2? Here's what we know

Sunny Deol shares his two cents on nepotism

When asked where he would have had Dharmendra ji wouldn't have been an actor. To this, Sunny Deol said that maybe he would be where his father would be. Further, he spoke about nepotism. He said that what is wrong with a father doing something for his offspring? Sunny Deol also said that hate and nepotism is being spread by frustrated people. The Gadar actor was quoted saying, "One has to understand that in a family, the child follows and imitates what his father does. The hate and nepotism is being spread by those people who are frustrated. What's wrong if a father wants to do something for his son or daughter? If not his family, then who is the father working for?"

Sunny Deol on success

Sunny Deol further also spoke about success. He said that success depends on individual and everyone has different journeys. He said, "The success eventually will depend on the individual person. My father could not get into me to make me an actor. I cannot get into my sons to make them an actor… Papa is such a big icon and I made my identity and I am here. I am not like my dad, but we are very similar. Of course there were difficulties, but I never thought of them as difficulties."

Gadar 2 is going to release on August 11. The film is going to clash with Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2.