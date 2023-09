Sunny Deol took the box office by storm with his Gadar 2. Even though the sequel released two decades after the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the film managed to break many box office records. The new movie directed by Anil Sharma has turned out to be the second highest grossing film of the year 2023. It is now only a few crores short to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan record. Given that Gadar 2 has become such a humongous hit, talks of the third instalment are already ruling the headlines. Amidst this, there have been reports of Sunny Deol hiking his remuneration. Also Read - Jawan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan film enters Rs 400 crore club; to BEAT Gadar 2 record over second weekend?

Sunny Deol to get paid enormous amount for Gadar 2?

Now, a new report suggests that the makers of Gadar 2 have decided to pay Sunny Deol ten times more for Gadar 3. Yes! An report in IWMBuzz has a source stating that Sunny Deol has proved himself to be the box office king and hence Zee Studios has decided to pay him a lot more for Gadar 3. Reportedly, Sunny Deol got paid Rs 6 crore for Gadar 2 and he will get paid Rs 60 crore for Gadar 3. The source was quoted saying, "For Gadar 2 Sunny was paid a meagre 6 crores. He will be paid close to 60 crores for Gadar 3. He has proved his box office draw with Gadar 2."

Sunny Deol on hiking fees rumours

Earlier, Sunny Deol also spoke about reports around him hiking his fees post Gadar 2 success. It was reported that Sunny Deol has hiked his fees to Rs 50 crore. When he appeared on Aap Ki Aadalat, Sunny Deol spoke about the same and stated that a producer would pay him such amount only if he knows that the film would make massive money. He added that he would not reject a movie only because he isn't paid a certain amount.

Check out video from Gadar 2 success bash

Gadar 2 OTT release

Talking about Gadar 2, the film that also starred Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and many more has made more than Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. The film is still running in a few theatres despite Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan taking over. Now, the movie is also set for its OTT release. It is being reported that Gadar 2 will release on Zee5 on October 6, 2023.