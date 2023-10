Sunny Deol witnessed massive success after the long wait of 22 years and only proved that your hard work led you to the destination. Gadar 2 is creating history each day and has become the highest Hindi-grossing poem of all, barring Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The success has brought immense happiness to the Deol family, and it was BollywoodLife that had exclusively told us that Sunny Deol gave all the success to his daughter-in-law, Drisha Acharya; she bought the good fortune for all of them. A close source to Sunny revealed exclusively to BollywoodLife," Sunny was beaming with joy after the success of Gadar 2 and said it was all possible because of his 'ghar ki laxmi', Drisha Acharya". Also Read - Gadar 2 effect: Sunny Deol starrer along with Aamir Khan gets a whopping offer from OTT giant?

And now Rajveer Deol, Sunny Deol's younger son, revealed in his interview that ever since his brother Karan Deol got married, everything is going well. "My brother got married, and my sister-in-law brought us so much good fortune. All of us at home truly believe that."

Talking about his father Sunny Deol witnessing success of Gadar 2, Rajveer in one his interview had said, " For 22 years, I have seen him [father] struggle and really work hard. There are no day-offs like when people come up to me and say actor life is very easy. It must be just travelling around because they must have met other actors. I get angry because I see how much my dad works and how much family time he sacrifices to go out there and do something. So to see him finally land a hit with a movie like Gadar 2…He deserves it.".

Rajveer Deol is all set for his debut film, Hum Dono, and he is very positive about receiving a good response from the audience. Gadar 2 box office collection

Sunny Deol starrer is still going strong at the box office and has managed to survive among all the latest Hindi releases like Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, and more. Gadar 2 has so far made 524.75 crore at the box office and has managed to defeat Pathaan, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.