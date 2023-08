Sunny Deol took the Indian box office by storm with his latest film, Gadar 2. The film has been creating new records at the box office and has collected over Rs 138 crore in a span of just 3 days. Gadar 2 is the sequel to Sunny’s film Gadar, which released back in 2001. The actor returned with his fan favorite character of Tara Singh in the part two of the action film franchise and has left the audiences awestruck. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film sees ruckus in theatre as fans bash a person who allegedly shouted Pakistan Zindabad [Watch Video]

While his character is being hailed as the ‘real desi action hero’, not many know that Sunny’s Tara Singh is actually inspired by a true love story. In the film Gadar, an Indian man Tara Singh, played by Sunny, rescues Sakina (played by Ameesha Patel), a Muslim girl from Pakistan during the communal rights in 1947. The duo then get married but are seperated later by her family. While the film is largely a work of fiction reportedly the basis of the story were inspired by the tale of an Indian soldier by the name Boota Singh. Also Read - Gadar 2 success effect: Sunny Deol credits all the new fortune to his bahu, ‘ghar ki Laxmi’ [Exclusive]

Reportedly, Boota Singh was an ex-soldier in the British Indian Army when he rescued a Muslim girl, Zainab during the partition in 1947. They two fell in love and eventually got married. However, Zainab was deported to Pakistan by the Indian authorities soon after their marriage. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol refuses to get clicked with underprivileged women; netizens say, ‘success ka ghamand aa gaya’ [Watch]

Trending Now

The soldier then illegally went to Pakistan with their child, a daughter, but unfortunately was not able to get his wife back. Zainab could not resist the pressure of her family and ended her marriage with Boota Singh. He could not take the pain and sufferings from getting seperated from the love of his life and jumped in front of a train to end his life.

Boota Singh died but his daughter survived. His love story then want to become a famous tale across the two countries and was he posthumously came to be known as ‘Shaheed-e- Mohabbat’ (martyr in love). It is said that Boota Singh wanted to be buried in Zainab’s village but the villagers did not allow that. He was later buried at Miani Sahib, the largest graveyard in Lahore. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has been rock solid at the box office. The film is directed by Anil Sharma. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in pivotal roles.