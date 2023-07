Gadar 2 is one of the most anticipated upcoming new movies of recent time. The film by Anil Sharma will have Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakini with Utkarsh Sharma also reprising his role of Jeete. A couple of days ago, Gadar 2 Trailer Launch was held in the city and it saw the whole team coming together after a long time. The hype for Gadar 2 is unreal and quite high. At the launch, the director shares how the team feels a Sunny Deol scene cannot be performed by South Indian stars. Also Read - Gadar 2: Akash Dhar on working with Sunny Deol; says, 'He took me by surprise' [Exclusive]

Gadar 2 team feels South Indian actors cannot perform THIS Sunny Deol film

Upcoming new movie Gadar 2 is all set for release on the 11th of August. Recently, at the trailer launch, the director Anil Sharma shared an interesting take on one of the scenes starring Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh. The filmmaker reveals he and his team of about 10-15 people were all sitting together and they were chatting about the movie. He asked them about the hammer scene. Anil asked how would it have been if TOP Bollywood or South Indian Actors had performed the hammer scene. To which his team unanimously replied, "Woh log karte toh bhi accha lagta lekin jaise Sunny sir lag rahe hai, waisa koi nahin lagta," reports Bollywood Hungama. Also Read - Gadar 2: Esha Deol promotes Sunny Deol’s comeback film despite being ignored by him for son Karan's wedding

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a huge hit and fans loved and appreciated the movie. Making a sequel of a film like Gadar is kinda worrisome but fans are extremely hyped about the movie. Yes, the buzz is quite high amongst the masses. In fact, even Sunny Deol was a little skeptical. The actor had expressed his thoughts about making a sequel to which the director replied saying that the whole of India is asking for a sequel and they cannot ignore what the audience wants. Also Read - Gadar 2 trailer: Ameesha Patel reveals people initially called Gadar as 'Gutter'; says, 'Yeh baat mere dil ko lagi thi'

The film has also been hit by controversy when the lead opposite Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur's bold pictures were leaked online. Later, Ameesha Patel had accused Anil Sharma Productions of mismanagement during the shoot of Gadar 2. The actress opened up on the same saying that she and the director share a father-daughter kind of relationship in which they keep fighting a lot with each other. Ameesha also shared that she keeps blocking him on Instagram and WhatsApp.