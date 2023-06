'Hindustan Zindabad Hai, tha aur rahega"—this dialogue was the biggest takeaway from Sunny Deol's Gadar that created history at the box office, and it has even been rereleased in theatres to relive the old memories and enjoy the sequel of the film that is Gadar 2. The teaser for Ten Dil has been dropped, and Tara Singh is back in action to save and protect India from the haters who are running the campaign against India with #CrushIndia. The actor is here to get rid of all the goons who have a hatred for India, and the fans loved every bit of him. Also Read - Animal: Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga react to Ranbir Kapoor starrer's clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2?

Gadar was a film that left everyone touched. The story of Tara Singh and the love of his life, Sakeena, during the time of partition gave goosebumps to all. Now, years later, the makers have come up with Gadar 2. Since the film's inception, fans have been waiting to see Gadar 2 in theatres, and now the time is not very far away. Ahead of the release of Gadar 2, the makers rolled out a perfect marketing strategy and re-released Gadar in a few selected theatres just to refresh all the memories in the minds of fans. With Gadar, the teaser for its sequel was also attached. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol reveals challenges faced while releasing Gadar in 2001

The teaser for Gadar 2 reportedly begins with the dialogue, 'Yeh damaad hai Pakistan ka, nariyal do, tikka lagao, warna dahej mein Lahore le jayega'. Then there are scenes of violent protests and more. Sunny Deol, as usual, has a strong screen presence with his turbaned look as Tara Singh. In the end, the song Tu Ghar Aaja Pardesi touches on the emotional strings of your hearts. Quite a few fans who got to watch the Gadar 2 teaser have shared the videos and reactions on Twitter. Also Read - Gadar Screening: From Gen-Z to 90's kids; Sunny Deol's seeti maar performance enthralls all

Sunny Deol never fails to impress his fans with his action, and Gadar 2 is definitely going to be a visual treat for them.