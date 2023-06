Utkarsh Sharma won the hearts of the audience nation wide with his adorable presence over 20 years ago when he appeared as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son in the blockbuster ‘Gadar’, helmed by Anil Sharma. Now, over 2 decades later, the actor is all set to revive his character but this time in a leading capacity for the film's sequel ‘Gadar 2’ which is already one of the most anticipated releases of this year. Also Read - Gadar 2 teaser: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh to save India from getting crushed by haters; fans call it blockbuster

Sunny Deol back as Tara Singh

The teaser of ‘Gadar 2’ launched recently broke the internet and a created a gadar of sorts, with Sunny Deol back as Tara Singh, brilliant narrative, mind-blowing action and impactful dialogues. No wonder, the audience is eagerly awaiting with huge anticipation to see the drama and action unfold on the big screen, as much as Utkarsh. Also Read - Animal: Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga react to Ranbir Kapoor starrer's clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2?

Talking about the big development of ‘Gadar 2’ teaser attached to this week's magnum opus release, ‘Adipurush’ releasing in over 6000 plus screens, Utkarsh says, "The teaser of 'Gadar 2' has been unanimously loved and appreciated by the audience and it has been trending on the social media ever since it's launch. Since 'Adipurush' has got such a wide release, the movie buffs will enjoy watching the teaser of 'Gadar 2' once again on the big screen as well". Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol reveals challenges faced while releasing Gadar in 2001

Trending Now

‘Gadar 2’ sees the return of the lead cast of Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh with Anil Sharma coming back as the director. The movie is scheduled to release on 11th August, 2023.