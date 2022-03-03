and are reuniting after two decades for Gadar 2. , who directed Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is helming the sequel as well. There's quite an excitement about the sequel and also the fact that Sunny Deol and Ameesha are coming back onscreen once again. And now, there's an interesting update on Gadar 2 that we have come across. Buzz is that some of the songs from the original films will be recreated for the sequel. You read that right! Songs were one of the highlights of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, people still fondly croon to the melodies starring Sunny and Ameesha. Also Read - Apne 2: Sunny Deol is ensuring son Karan Deol's comeback with a bang; read EXCLUSIVE details

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Film below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Lata Mangeshkar and more: Here's why these 7 celebs NEVER got married!

A Bombay Times report states that Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol plan to retain some of the songs from the original film. While talking to the portal, Sunny said, "Yes, why not?" The actor went on to add that Udd Ja Kale Kawa and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke might be a part of the sequel. Sunny Deol added that the original film was musical in a way as his character, Tara Singh, was inclined towards music. And in Gadar 2, his character's inclination towards music will be retained. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Amjad Khan in Sholay and 7 more ICONIC Bollywood villains who overshadowed the heroes

Director Anil Sharma added to it, saying that since his character is the same, the songs he will sing will also be the same. "Woh toh wahi gaane bajayega na? Music was the heartbeat of the original and our idea is to ensure that the audience does not go home disappointed with the sequel," Sharma told BT.

The director wants the audience to feel as close to the sequel as they felt with the original film. Anil Sharma added that they don't want to ruin the fond memories and legacy of the original and hence, like before, music will play an integral part in Gadar 2 and Tara Singh's life.

Talking about the music of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, it was composed by Uttam Singh. The lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi. was the main playback singer of the film alongside .