It is Gadar Day. Finally, the trailer of the highly-awaited film Gadar 2 is out now. Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina are back to entertain the audience. On social media, Gadar 2 Trailer is trending with full force as fans are waiting with bated breath for this upcoming new movie to hit the screens. A big trailer launch event was held in Mumbai. Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol showed up as their characters and candidly spoke about the film. Ameesha even revealed that people in the industry did not want her to sign Sunny Deol's film. Also Read - Gadar 2 Trailer launch event: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel make a smashing entry as Tara Singh and Sakina with Dhol and truck [VIEW PICS]

Why was Ameesha Patel asked to not sign Gadar?

At the trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel candidly shared that some big names in the industry had asked her to not sign Gadar back then. They questioned her how can she play a mother in the film since she had played a young girl in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and other films. However, Ameesha Patel took it as a challenge and signed Gadar. Even now, she shared that she faced the same challenges with Gadar 2 but since she loves challenges, she agreed to play Sakina. Also Read - Gadar 2 trailer: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer takes you on a nostalgic trip with high voltage drama and powerful dialogues [WATCH]

Gadar is one of the most successful films in Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol's filmy career. In fact, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunny Deol candidly said that the industry and distributors were against the film and gave it a thumbs down. But after witnessing the love received by the audience for the film, everyone changed tune. Also Read - Gadar: When Sunny Deol slammed Shabana Azmi for calling the film provocative that paints 'every Muslim as Pakistani'

Watch the trailer of Gadar 2 here:

Gadar 2 is a story of a man who travels to Pakistan to save his son. Utkarsha Sharma plays Jeete in the film - Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son. The trailer suggests that he crosses the border for love and then is captured by the Pakistani Army. Tara Singh travels to the neighbouring country to bring his son back. It has some very high-octane action sequences as well as some dhasoo dialogues by Tara Singh.

Gadar 2 is going to release on August 11. It is helmed by Anil Sharma. Gadar 2 is going to thit the theatres during the Independence Week and it is expected that it will create a havoc at the box office. Will history repeat? For more entertainment news, stay tuned.