Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is eyeing a release on August 11. Viewers who were left spellbound by the 2001 blockbuster Gadar, are waiting with bated breaths to watch its sequel in the theaters. The makers have piqued our interest by dropping Gadar 2's action-packed teaser. We were also treated to a couple of feel-good songs, like the reprised version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and the Khairiyat track from the upcoming film. It now seems that the wait for the trailer will end soon. According to reports, Gadar 2's much-anticipated trailer will be unveiled next week.

Gadar 2 trailer release date

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Gadar: The Katha Continues or Gadar 2's trailer will be released on July 27. A source close to the film revealed that the trailer will be launched 15 days prior to the release of Gadar 2. The source shared that the particular date was chosen to create more buzz surrounding the sequel. "Exactly a week later, that is, on Thursday, July 27, the trailer will be launched. The makers feel that releasing it 15 days before the film's release will work well and further enhance the hype of the highly awaited sequel," revealed the source.

Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in new Gadar 2 video

Steering away from the love story between Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) in the first instalment, Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the father-son equation. Reinforcing the idea, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has dropped a powerful video of Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma, seemingly running away from imminent danger. The video proves to be a testament to their strong bond. "Duniya ki koi aafat bete ko chu nahi sakti jab tak baap sath hai woh bhi Tara Singh," captioned Anil Sharma.

Gadar 2 unique promotional campaign

The team behind Gadar 2 is planning on coming up with a unique promotional campaign to spread the news of the film’s release “far and wide.” The source added, “The makers have come up with an interesting promotional plan. The actors and director Anil Sharma are expected to ensure that Gadar 2 creates enough noise so that awareness is spread far and wide about its release on August 11.”

Anil Sharma confirms Gadar 2 trailer release

Moments after the trailer announcement, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma also confirmed the news on Twitter. “Khairiyat, Udd Jaa teaser ho… aap logo ne jee bhar kar pyar lutaya Gadar 2 par… ab thoda intzaar aur… agale hafte milte hain Gadar 2 ke trailer ke sath… love you all (Be it Khariyat, Udd Ja or the teaser… people have given Gadar 2 a lot of love… only a short wait... Will meet next week with the trailer of Gadar 2,)” he tweeted.

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena in Gadar 2. Utkarsh Sharma, who played the role of Jeete in Gadar, will feature in Gadar 2 as well. Replacing Amrish Puri, Manish Wadhwa will be essaying the role of the antagonist this time.