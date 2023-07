It is a big day today for all the Gadar fans. The trailer of the much-anticipated Gadar 2 has been unveiled by the makers. After a long wait, fans have finally got a glimpse of what Gadar 2 has in store for them. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma. The stars have reprised their roles of Tara Singh and Sakina. There is been an immense buzz around Gadar 2 and now the trailer has added to the anticipation. Also Read - Gadar: When Sunny Deol slammed Shabana Azmi for calling the film provocative that paints 'every Muslim as Pakistani'

Gadar 2 trailer is everything that fans expected it to be. It is high on drama, action, kickass dialogues and more. In Gadar, Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh crossed the border for the love of his life. In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is going to cross the line for his son. The trailer starts with Pakistani's calling to crush India and there being a war-like situation. Then the trailer moves to Tara Singh and Sakina's romance which has not changed one bit. Sunny Deol and his kickass dialogue delivery is something unmissable in the trailer. It also has a glimpse of happy times with Tara Singh dancing to the song Mein Nikla Gaadi leke. Utkarsh Sharma plays the role of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Singh's son Jeete who has been captured by the Pakistani Army. Sunny Leone then lands in Lahore and creates havoc as expected. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel aka Sakina to skip the trailer launch event for THIS shocking reason? Here's what we know

Watch Gadar 2 trailer starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and more.

The most iconic dialogue from the trailer remains to be Sunny Deol saying, 'Agar Yahan Ke Logo Ko Dubara Moka Mile Na Hindustan Mein Basne Ka, Toh Adhe Se Zyada Pakistan Khali Hojayega.' It does bring back the great amount of Nostalgia and the patriotism that was evoked by Gadar almost two decades ago. Also Read - Gadar 2 'most waahiyat', Rocky Aur Rani 'sureshot HIT', claims KRK, but should you trust him?

Gadar 2 is going to release on August 11. The film is going to clash with OMG 2. There is immense buzz around Gadar 2 and it is expected that the film will do wonders at the box office. History is bound to repeat.