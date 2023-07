Gadar 2 trailer was launched today. We had Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Anil Sharma, Utkarsh Sharma and others at the event. The two main actors came dressed as Tara Singh and Sakina in front of the media. Their OG truck was also there. The son of Anil Sharma Utkarsh Sharma plays the role of grown-up Jeete. Sunny Deol said he had tears in his eyes when Anil Sharma came to him with the script of Gadar 2. The original film is one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel makes a U-Turn, says, 'Anil Sharma and I share a baap-beti ka relationship'

Sunny Deol said it was the masses who made Gadar such a cult film. He said the movie touched the skies in a manner which they never dreamt of. Sunny Deol said Gadar is a perfect film, a classic that should be left untouched. He said he was apprehensive about picking up the new film. Sunny Deol said when Anil Sharma narrated to him the script of Gadar 2 he felt it had some potential, as much as the original film. He said he hoped people would like the film. Sunny Deol said he hoped Gadar 2 would energise people to love their family and nation with fervour. He said these two things are one's biggest strength. He said he was hopeful for huge box office success of the film. Sunny Deol said he wanted fans to flock to halls on August 11, 2023.

In this film, we have Manish Wadhwa as the main villain. Late Amrish Puri was an iconic baddie as Mayor Ashraf Ali. The trailer has ignited the fervor in fans of macho man Sunny Deol.