Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are returning as Tara Singh and Sakeena with Gadar 2. The film is all set to release in the theatres on August 11. The film will also see Utkarsh Sharma reprising his role as Charanjeet. Simrat Kaur will be making her debut in the film as Muskaan. Utkarsh and Simrat spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and spoke about Gadar 2. Also Read - Gadar 2: Bobby Deol gives a shout-out to Sunny Deol in the most adorable way; urges fans to book tickets

Utkarsh shared a fond memory from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. He spoke about a deadly stunt he had done with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Utkarsh said, “Bahut memories hai meri Gadar se. Fortnate tha ki Gadar 2 mein bhi kuch locations repeat kiye hai toh deva vu jaisa ho gaya tha. Ek kissa mein sunaunga aapko. Hamari shooting thi Rajasthan mein aur train sequence tha. Toh chalti hui train mein hume khudna tha. Mai Sunny sir ke kande pe tha. Ek side pe Ameesha ji aur ek side pe Vivek." Also Read - Gadar 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film set to open big with over 76,000 tickets already sold

"Uss zamane mein VFX naame ki koi cheez nahi thi and hume actual stunt karna padra tha. Sunny sir toh action king toh vo karte hi hai apne stunts. Vo chad gaye train pe aur train start hui. Speed badte jari thi aur jitni speed thi mai unke aur jor se pakad raha tha. I must be choking him because I was definitely scared. But Sunny sir usko josh mein liya aur kudte gaye. Aur hume papa ka reaction yaad hai. Shot ke baad unhone realise kara ki mai ye apne bacche se karwa raha tha, "he explained. Also Read - Gadar 2 gets more exciting; Ranveer Singh's Don 3 teaser to be attached to Sunny Deol starrer

Trending Now

He added that if anything wrong would have happened he would have fallen on the tracks. However, Sunny Deol did the shot well and hence he was lucky to be on Sunny Deol’s back. He also called Sunny Deol the real action hero. He further spoke about his bond with Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. He shared that Sunny Deol is the same as he was before. Utkarsh reveals that Sunny Deol is still a shy person.