Gadar 2 is getting all the love. The film released today and the audience has already termed it as an epic movie. The film sees Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina. Their iconic jodi has been loved since Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Today, Gadar 2 has released in the theatres and is clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Utkarsh Sharma is also reprising his role as Charanjeet in Gadar 2. Along with him, Simrat Kaur will be making her Bollywood debut with Gadar 2.

Utkarsh spoke to BollywoodLife about working with his father, Anil Sharma who is the director of the film. He shared an incident from the past where he got scolded by his father.

Utkarsh Sharma on getting scolded by his father, Anil Sharma

He said, "Gadar 1 ke set pe daant padi thi mujhe kyunki mujhe neendh ari thi, 3 din ka lamba schedule tha bina kisi neendh ke. Night schedule tha. Mera first experience tha set pe aur ankhein bandh hori thi. Jhatak karke ek thapad pada aur meri neendh bhaag gayi. Papa ne mujhe ye samajhaya ki sab actor itna mehnat karre toh tumhe bhi karna hoga. Tum set pe as an actor aye ho and not as my son. Toh tabse hi mai samaj gaya ki what it takes to be an actor, what dedication it takes to be an actor. Toh daant to abhi kabhi nahi padi but overall experience working with him is fabulous because I have assisted him also over the years. So, I know how his mind works."

Utkarsh Sharma praises Sunny Deol

Utkarsh also spoke about how Sunny Deol is off-screen. He said, “Real life he is complete opposite. He is an introvert, shy aur bahut acche insaan hai. He cares about you not only as an actor who is working with him, he cares about him as a person also. Unke baaton mein aur vyavhar mein dikhta hai. To be a son of such a legendary actor, Dharmendra ji, still have that kind of humility and be a legend urself, is incredible. That is something every actor should learn from him.”

Gadar 2 also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Akash Dhar, Luv Sinha and others.