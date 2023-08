Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be returning as Tara Singh-Sakeena with Gadar 2. The film has been the most talked about right now. Fans are super excited to see the iconic movie again. The film has already created a stir with the amazing advance booking figures. Utkarsh Sharma who played Charanjeet in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will also be reprising his role in Gadar 2. Also Read - Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer has Blockbuster written all over it; netizens call it a 'winner'

He will be reportedly paired opposite debutant, Simrat Kaur. Simrat will be seen playing the role of Muskan in the film. It is being said that Utkarsh and Simrat have been paired opposite each other in the film and we will get to see Charanjeet-Muskan's love story.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Utkarsh and Simrat spoke to BollywoodLife about their jodi being compared to Tara Singh and Sakeena's iconic jodi.

Simrat and Utkarsh on being compared to Tara-Sakeena's jodi

Simrat said, “I don’t think so that we have to match kyunki vo already ek iconic cheez hai aur logo pasand hai. Romeo Juliet already ho chuka hai. You cannot be Romeo and Juliet again. So, we would only want to be the new Jeete and Muskan. Toh vo comparison nahi hai.”

Utkarsh shared, “Tara aur Sakeena ki kahani logo ne itni dafa dekhi hai. Aaj bhi jab log Sunny sir aur Ameesha mam ko dekh rahe hai Gadar 2 ke poster par, trailer mein, toh log usse daur se connect kar rahe hai. Unke liye vo bahut jivit kirdar hai. Vo iconic hai toh usko aap ched nahi sakte. Apko agar kuch karna hai toh khud ka icon create karna padega. Also, this story is about Tara Singh and his family. It is about what a person can do for his family.”

Gadar 2 also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Luv Sinha, Akash Dhar and others in the film. The movie will clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 at the Box Office.