Cinephiles and moviegoers will have a double treat in the Independence weekend as two big movies release on the same day. Highly anticipated movies Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will lock horns on 11th August. Director Anil Sharma who is gearing up for the much-awaited sequel Gadar: The Katha Continues after 22 years reacted to the Bollywood box office clash. Talking about Sunny Deol’s starrer releasing with Akshay Kumar’s film the director cited an example of Hollywood movies Barbie and Oppenheimer that created a massive buzz recently. Both films with humongous buzz and fanbase were released on 21st July 2023. Also Read - Gadar 2 Movie: Kamaal R Khan claims Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer is the 'most wahiyat film of the year'

Similar to Barbenheimer, a social media-born portmanteau for Barbie and Oppenheimer, Gadar 2 and Oh My God 2 will release on the same day. The prequels of the two movies were a commercial hit. Both movies are currently dominating the entertainment news as moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Sunny Deol’s film as well as Akshay Kumar's starrer. Ahead of the much-awaited two upcoming new movies director Anil Sharma opened up on the Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clash. Taking to Twitter he shared how a huge crowd quining for Barbie and Oppenheimer outside City Mall PVR. He witnessed huge audiences including kids, adults, and families when he was going for Gadar 2 sound mixing. Also Read - How Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and more A listers handled big box office clashes

He wrote, “it was not the clash of two movies but it was love for movies...it was like a festival mode. Barbie and Oppenheimer people are loving both.” He further added, “This is magic of cinema...especially when two good films come together." Amid Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clash Anil Sharma’s tweet came as an indirect response. Netizens reacted to it stating Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will also receive the same response. Also Read - Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 box office clash, 'There is no comparison... '

Yesterday eve when I was going for #gadar2 sound mixing .. saw city mall Pvr n fun on the way .. both places thr was huge audiences .. traffic Jamed .. log hi log .. kids , adult , families all were thr , it was not clash of two movies but it was love for movies .. it was like a… pic.twitter.com/jy0HlFK7vd — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) July 23, 2023

Talking about Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, the film is a sequel to 2001 blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesh Patel as Sakina, and Utkarsh Sharma as the young kid will reprise their roles as the story take 22 years leap. The second chapter is also directed by Anil Sharma who helmed Gadar. The film based on Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 will release on 11th August 2023.

Oh My God 2 is a sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG Oh My God starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The former actor will continue to headline the second chapter and will be joined by Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Having played Lord Krishna in the first part Akki will sport Lord Shiva’s role in OMG 2. Directed by Amit Rai the film is produced by Cape Of Good Films and Viacom 18.