All eyes right now are on the upcoming new movies' big clash, that is Gadar 2 vs OMG 2. Both films are quite different from one another, star two amazing heroes and have separate fan bases. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are releasing on 11th August. The trailer of both films along with other promotional assets are out. And now, the advance bookings for Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have also begun. So, Sunny Deol has a special message for the fans. Also Read - Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 box office clash, 'There is no comparison... '

Sunny Deol seeks the audience's love as Gadar 2 advance bookings show a positive trend

The advance booking report of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is quite high. The tickets are being bought by the fans in huge numbers. And as per the latest reports, within hours of the opening of advance booking, thousands of tickets have been sold. Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching Gadar 2 in cinemas as the bookings doubled soon. Where it had 7700 bookings approximately, it shot up to 17,200 in the next 12 hours. And that's just PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. If other chains are included, the number is about 25000.

Sunny Deol took to his social media handle and shared a picture from his Gadar 2 promotional tour in Jaipur. The actor is in Pink City with Ameesha Patel for the promotions. He shared a picture of himself and addressed the audience saying that they made Gadar A GADAR. And he then thanked the fans for the love of the audience and said that they are now making the new movie Gadar 2 as big as Gadar. He writes, "You all made Gadar. A GADAR. And now with the advance booking I can see you all are going to make Gadar 2 GADAR. Apne to Apne hote hai," (sic). Check out Sunny Deol's Instagram post on Gadar 2 advance bookings here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

OMG 2 advance bookings

Well, OMG 2 is a little behind in the advance bookings as compared to Sunny's movie. The Akshay Kumar starrer has been courting controversies and hence, the bookings seem a little low. Plus the rating is A meaning only adults can watch the movie. OMG 2 has sold about 3300 tickets in the advance booking on day 1. You never know, it might pick up soon.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma who also helmed the first part. OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai. The first part was directed by Umesh Shukla. Gadar 2 or OMG 2, which movie are you going to watch in cinemas?