Ever since Gadar 2 poster was released excitement among the masses has increased. Sunny Deol is set to reprise his role of Tara Singh in Gadar: The Katha Continues. The 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a period action drama set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and was a blockbuster hit. Since then people hoped for a part 2 and finally, the makers have planned to release it in 2023. But what took so long almost 22 years to release the second chapter of the story? Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel finally breaks silence on cheque bounce case

Gadar is a love story of Tara Singh played by and Sakina essayed by . Even after so many years, the love story is still pinned in our hearts. Finally, the makers will continue the story from where they left off in 2001. Director revealed why they took so much time for making the second chapter. What was it that was holding them behind from creating the movie in the past years? Fans have already tagged Gadar 2 as a blockbuster hit ahead of its theatrical release. Also Read - Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding: Ranveer Singh amps up the mood as he lifts up the groom; screams Gadar's iconic 'Tara, Tara' on meeting Sunny Deol [Watch Video]

In an interview with ETimes, Anil Sharma who directed Gadar and helmed part 2 as well opened up on the gap between the two chapters. The director revealed that he was not convinced by stories written for Gadar 2 and almost 50 stories were scrapped before finalizing one. He didn’t want to use the brand name Gadar and just ride on it. He wanted a real story of Tara Singh and Sakina that goes ahead. He almost heard 50 stories but none ring a bell. Also Read - Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol makes a statement for national integration with his mehendi

He then revealed how things fall into place and he got along with that one story. He recalled one day his co-writer Shaktiman visited his home and asked for 2 minutes saying he has a story for Gadar 2. Seeing a smile on his face Anil Sharma understood he has cracked it. With all the experience of working with Shaktiman, the director understood that a justified cracker of a story was ready. He then shared the story with his wife, Sunny Deol, and Zee Studios and everyone liked it. Anil Sharma also mentioned that he was clear that Gadar 2 would be part 2 of Tara Singh and Sakina's life with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Deol playing the roles. He wouldn't have made it without either of them.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues will follow the story of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with the same lead cast Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma the guy who played the young kid. Gadar 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on 11th August 2023.