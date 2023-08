Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel is one of the most popular in the industry. She has starred in many successful films, including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. However, not many people know that she had a major fight with her parents after the release of Gadar. The fight happened because Ameesha's parents wanted her to quit acting after Gadar became a huge success. They felt that she was too young to be in the limelight and that it would be better for her to focus on her studies. Also Read - Gadar 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film set to open big with over 76,000 tickets already sold

Reason for Ameesha Patel's fights with her parents

Ameesha, however, was determined to continue acting. She felt that she had found her calling and that she couldn't give it up. The fight between Ameesha and her parents became so intense that it reached the court. Ameesha's parents filed a case against her, asking the court to stop her from acting. They were also opposing her daughter's closeness with director Vikram Bhatt. Also Read - Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Sunny Deol starrer continues minting money while Akshay Kumar movie struggles in advance bookings

Ameesha Patel also filed a case against her parents alleging that her parents used her 12 crore rupees in wrong things. The case went on for several months, but in the end, Ameesha won. The court ruled that she was old enough to make her own decisions and that she could continue acting if she wanted to. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol compares his character Tara Singh to Hulk and Superman

Trending Now

Ameesha's fight with her parents impacted gee career negatively

Ameesha's fight with her parents was a difficult time for her. She was torn between her love for her family and her passion for acting. In the end, she chose to follow her dreams. She is now one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, and she has no regrets about her decision. The fight between Ameesha and her parents is a reminder that not everyone supports their children's dreams. Sometimes, parents may have different ideas about what is best for their children. Ameesha Patel is an inspiration to many young people. She shows that it is possible to achieve your dreams, even if you have to fight for them. She is a role model for young women everywhere, and she shows that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.