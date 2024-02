Gadar 3 is much-anticipated. After the stupendous success of Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and more, the makers announced that the next instalment of the franchise is on the cards. Gadar 2 became one of the highest grossing films of 2023 and generated massive buzz. While Gadar 3 is in the pipeline, makers, as well as, Sunny Deol is yet to make any major announcement regarding the same. However, a latest report sheds light on the storyline of Gadar 3. Also Read - Sunny Deol admits to keeping an eye on his female co-star due to THIS reason; 'My one eye would be on my back'

A source informed Bollywood Hungama that the story of Gadar 3 will pick up immediately from where Gadar 2 came to an end. There won't be much gap between the timelines of Gadar 2 and Gadar 3. The reports suggests that the makers are of an opinion that it won't look pretty logical to show Tara Singh as a young character even after so many years. Therefore, the storyline would be set in 1980s or 1999. The source also revealed that the makers had almost four ideas for Gadar 3 and finally they locked the one that had the most potential. "Like the first two parts, Gadar 3 is also expected to be rich in emotions, music, action and of course, patriotism," said the source to the portal. Also Read - Sunny Deol asks Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan to make a film with him

Sunny Deol's reaction on upcoming sequels

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol made a comment on the upcoming sequels of the films he is allegedly a part of. To Hindustan Times, he stated that it has been since Gadar that there have been speculations about him being a part of sequels. He was quoted saying, "It has been there ever since Gadar released, ‘yeh part 2 kar raha hoon, voh part 12 kar raha hoon’, arre kitni part 2 kar raha hoon! Har cheez ke rumours chale jaa rahe hain. I will announce it myself. People like to speculation." There is a speculation that he is a part of Border 2 as well.

Though Sunny Deol has not himself confirmed Gadar 3 and Border 3, his next confirmed biggie is Lahore 1947. He will be teaming up with Rajkumar Santoshi for this one. Aamir Khan will be producing this one. He also has a movie named Safar in the pipeline.