Gadar 3: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel to RETURN as Tara Singh and Saina? Director Anil Sharma shares MAJOR update

Gadar 3 update: Director Anil Sharma has shared a major update on Sunny Deol's much-awaited sequel, revealing that work on the script is underway. The filmmaker says Gadar 3 will only move forward if it has a "nuclear bomb" of a story worthy of the franchise's legacy.

Gadar 3: It’s been 25 years since Gadar: Ek Prem Katha took the box office by storm in 2001, famously clashing with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan and still emerging as a massive hit. Twenty-two years later, Sunny Deol returned with Gadar 2 in 2023, and ever since, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third installment.

Major update on Gadar 3

Now, director Anil Sharma has given a major update on Gadar 3. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that the script is currently in the works, but he’s in no rush to begin shooting until he finds a story big enough to match the legacy of the franchise.

What did Anil Sharma say about Gadar 3?

When asked about the much-anticipated sequel, Sharma said, "When Utkarsh (Anil Sharma's son and actor) grew up, people started saying, 'Bring the story of Jeete' (his character in Gadar)."

He further explained his high standards for the film, saying, "But for me, if the story of 'Gadar' was a bomb, I would have made 'Gadar 2' only if I had a story bigger than that, like an atom bomb, that would create history. Now, I will make it only if I get a story like a nuclear bomb. We are working on the script, and God willing, if everything goes well, we will start 'Gadar 3' next year."

Sunny Deol-Ameesha to return as Tara and Sakina?

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are expected to return as the iconic Tara Singh and Sakina in the third part. The first film became a landmark success in 2001, while the sequel in 2023 also did impressive business at the box office.

Anil Sharma’s careful approach shows he doesn’t want to rush the project just for the sake of it. Fans of the franchise are now eagerly waiting to see if the team can deliver a story explosive enough to live up to the Gadar legacy. While an official announcement is still awaited, Sharma’s comments have certainly kept the excitement alive.

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