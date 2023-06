Gadar makers are releasing the 2001 movie again today. The idea is to introduce the old film to new film lovers who might not have seen it on the big screen. It is also a celebratory exercise before the release of Gadar 2 on August 11. The movie is one of the historic blockbusters for Bollywood. Fans fell madly in love with the romance of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Ameesha Patel). As everyone agrees that high pricing is affecting movies, the makers seem to have taken a leaf out of the pricing of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film has crossed the Rs 50 crores mark making it a profitable one for producers. Also Read - Before Gadar 2, Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma and Zee Studios to re-release original Gadar on June 9, 2023

GADAR MAKERS EASY SCHEME FOR FILM LOVERS

The makers have decided to cap the ticket price at Rs 15o only. Moreover, there is a Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer with the ticket. If two film buffs watch it together it is only Rs 75 for every ticket. This is only for those who book the tickets online. This is reported by ETimes. They feel the youth needs to watch Gadar first before people come for Gadar 2. The film promotions began from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. Abdu Rozik dressed up as little Tara Singh much to the delight of audiences, and Sunny Deol.

GADAR PREMIERE DETAILS

Gadar 2 is hitting the marquee on August 11. The movie has Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. We will again see Sunny Deol enter Pakistan this time for his son. It is a period film. The budget is around Rs 120 crores with maximum spending on action scenes. Gadar 2 is one of the mass movies that Bollywood needs to recapture its lost glory. There is a premiere happening too. ETimes reported that all the cast and crew members along with their families are invited for it. The families of late Anand Bakshi and Amrish Puri have also received the invites for the same.

Gadar 2 is produced by Zee Studios. Filmmaker Anil Sharma is busy with the post-production work. He wants to deliver a polished finished product by the due date. The old Gadar has been remastered for the audience. It is indeed Balle Balle time for the fans of Sunny Deol. Gadar 2 is the Independence Day movie for the masses. The old movie is full of good dialogues, pleasant music and Sunny Deol's machismo.