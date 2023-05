Gadar is rereleasing in theatres on June 9, and the fans are thrilled. This iconic blockbuster starring Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri has made its mark in the history of Indian cinema, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how the film will unfold in the theatres. And for those who haven't watched Gadar till date, especially Gen Z, who have only lived the jokes of Sunny Deol pulling the hand pump in Pakistan and can witness this iconic moment by themselves, they will understand that the scene is more than memes and why Sunny Deol was the OG action hero of that era, and watching the iconic villain Amrish Puri once again in theatres will be a delight. And this definitely the nostalgia trip that Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will take you down. Also Read - Gadar: Sunny Deol's blockbuster has a big celebratory connection with Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman, check Top 10 trivia

Watch the trailer video of Gadar that will leave you excited and thrilled for Gadar 2 that will release on 11, August 2023.

The makers of Gadar have planned to rerelease the OG film for a memory jog for the fans, as Gadar 2 is all set to release soon and the star cast has even completed the shooting of the film. This film has revived 's career, and till date, fans call her Sakina. The new trailer for Gadar is better and better and will make you resist watching the film in theatres now. Well, if you are a Sunny Deol fan, you cannot miss watching this iconic film in theatres, but if you are a fan of real and raw action in typical Bollywood style, you cannot miss the rerelease of Gadar for anything.

Fans are going crazy after watching the trailer and are claiming that films like Gadar ruled Indian cinema, and they are happy that this old charm is back!

Kya craze tha gadar ka baap re every hall was housefull for weeks and even after weeks u cant hear sunny dialogues bec of whistles clapping shouting of public such was his screen presence pure super hit film — Nitin Jain (@nitinjainyash) May 26, 2023

Lagan and Gadar ruled the theatres the whole year.. greatest Combo of all times. — Sai (@saiwassup) May 26, 2023

Are you excited?