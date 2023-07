Gadar Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was a massive blockbuster despite being a controversial film. After 22 years the actor is returning as Tara Singh in the sequel Gadar: The Katha Continues. Ahead of Gadar 2 release here’s a throwback to when Shabana Azmi criticized the film calling it provocative and Sunny Deol slammed her expecting the actress to be educated. Gadar revolves around a Sikh man marrying a Muslim Pakistani woman. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel aka Sakina to skip the trailer launch event for THIS shocking reason? Here's what we know

The film revolves around the love story of Indian and Pakistani individuals and evoked Hindi-Muslim conflicts. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sparked several controversies due to its storyline. The 2001 Anil Sharma directorial didn’t go well with a section of society. The movie seemed to be portraying Muslims as villains and Hindus as victims. It was also tagged as a nationalistic film sending a message of Hindu pride. Many people including Shabana Azmi accused the movie as anti-Muslim. Also Read - Gadar 2 'most waahiyat', Rocky Aur Rani 'sureshot HIT', claims KRK, but should you trust him?

Shabana Azmi who is a liberalist in an interview with The Times Of India in 2001 said that Gadar is a provocative film. She doesn’t agree with the aesthetic and sensibility of the movie and states Gadar positions Muslims as the other. She also questioned the sagacity of making the film during such a time when efforts were being taken to ease the situation between the neighboring countries. Commenting on the screenplay she thinks the father of the girl is not a villain “he subliminally reinforces the canard that any Muslim is automatically a Pakistani.” According to her, the movie paints every Muslim as a Pakistani. Also Read - Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash: Anil Sharma reacts, cites Barbie-Oppenheimer example

Azmi further added how the film confuses the issues of nationalism, religion, and identities and doesn’t deal with the complexities of the pain the Partition created. However, Shabana mentioned that she believes partition is an issue that needs to be addressed. The actress explained that didn’t promote ban calls against the movie but her say was against the propaganda.

Sunny Deol was disappointed with Shabana Azmi’s words and slammed her. He said she is supposed to be educated and well-read instead of making inflammatory statements against the film. He stated that people spoke against the movie only to be in the news. He shuts every negativity with the success of Gadar claiming that it proves there wasn’t anything wrong. He further explained the movie is set during partition but not designed to hurt anyone’s feelings or create trouble. The actor then defended his movie and said people who think it is projected as anti-national have warped minds. He then confessed that his grandparents witnessed the partition and he won’t do such things to repeat the holocaust again.

Gadar 2 continues the story of Tara Singh and Sakina that was ended in 2001. The lead actors will reprise their roles in the sequel. Gadar: The Katha Continues will release in theaters on 11th August 2023.