Gajraj Rao lauds artist Nayab Midha for 'her positivity towards life', wants to collaborate with her again

Nayab Midha will also be staging an extensive Rajakumari India Tour. With this, she would continue with her mission to inspire and connect with audiences across India.

Gajraj Rao is widely known for his honest, nuanced performances in contemporary Indian cinema. His roles remain relatable because he performs them with both restraint, and a deep understanding of human behaviour. One of his greatest strengths is his ability to emote sans words. Whether he essaying the role of a middle-class father, a conflicted professional, or a morally complex individual, Gajraj Rao’s facial expressions and measured body language is enough to put across the message. Hence, appreciation from him means a lot. During a recent event - Spoken Fest Mumbai, which concluded its landmark 10th edition, artist Nayab Midha took to the stage for her closing act. As expected, she was lauded for delivering a heartfelt performance that resonated with audiences. Midha was hailed not just for her poetic sharpness, but also her dynamic presence.

She also won several hearts when she engaged in an impromptu collaboration with acclaimed actor Gajraj Rao and popular composer-lyricist Swanand Kirkire. They earned a thunderous applause for their impeccable and unrehearsed exchange of poetry, music, and conversation. In another unforgettable on-stage moment, Kirkire called Nayab Midha to join him after he was told that ‘Woh Ladki Dhoom Dhadaka’ remains one of her favorite lyrics penned by him.

What came next was an unscripted jam. Once the performance ended, Gajraj Rao endorsed Nayab Midha. He said, “Nayab is truly a spring of creativity. Her positivity towards life is infectious and uplifting. I would love to collaborate with her again and again.”



Nayab too talked about her closing set at the Virasat stage. She said, “To be part of the 10th edition of Spoken Fest is incredibly special. This platform has shaped India’s spoken word movement in so many ways and it has always felt like home to me. There’s something powerful about standing in a space where words are not just heard, but truly felt. The energy of the audience this year was overwhelming and reminded me why I fell in love with spoken word in the first place. The most magical moments on stage are the unplanned ones. Sharing that spontaneous exchange with Gajraj sir and Swanand sir was pure creative joy that I’ll always cherish.”

