Game Of Thrones first-ever movie CONFIRMED? Here’s everything we know so far

Read further to know everything as the Game Of Thrones is finally heading to cinemas with Aegon's Conquest, the first theatrical movie in the franchise.

The Game of Thrones universe is finally making the jump to the big screen. Warner Bros. Discovery just gave the green light: Aegon’s Conquest will be the first feature film in this massive fantasy franchise. Set nearly 300 years before Game of Thrones, the movie dives into the rise of the Targaryen dynasty and shines a spotlight on one of the most legendary periods in Westerosi history. For years, fans have been glued to their TVs, watching Westeros come alive, from the original series to House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Now, Aegon’s story is getting the full Hollywood treatment. Expect epic battles and dragons that’ll look even more terrifying on the big screen.

When’s the movie coming out?

Warner Bros. added Aegon’s Conquest to its long-term release plan during its 2027 slate presentation, but it’s going to be a bit of a wait. There’s no official release date yet. The earliest you can hope to see it in theaters is 2028. The studio hasn’t announced the director, lead actors, or the production schedule yet, either. The project was first hinted at back in April 2026 during CinemaCon. Later, in an August shareholder update, Warner Bros. confirmed that the movie’s still a go.

Who’s writing the script?

Beau Willimon, known for his work on House of Cards and Andor is handling the screenplay. Fans are already buzzing because of his involvement, but it’s still a mystery who’ll direct or who’ll play the key Targaryens.

What’s Aegon’s Conquest actually about?

The film adapts a chunk of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, following Aegon Targaryen (Aegon the Conqueror) as he sets out to unify Westeros under a single rule. He doesn’t go it alone. His sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, join him, and all three ride dragons. Aegon’s on Balerion the Black Dread, Visenya commands Vhagar, and Rhaenys soars on Meraxes. Together, they manage to bring six of the seven kingdoms under Targaryen control, setting up a dynasty that shapes Westeros for generations. Aegon also creates the Iron Throne itself, by melting down the swords of his defeated enemies.

Even with dragons and military might, Aegon couldn’t take Dorne, which stayed independent for almost 200 years. That untamed kingdom adds another juicy layer to the movie, especially if the filmmakers tackle the political drama and resistance that followed his other victories.

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