Whether it is Queen or Super 30, Vikas Bahl has always made movies that easily resonate with people. His recent film, Ganapath has tanked at the box office. For the first time, the filmmaker ventured into the larger-than-life space with a sci-fi action film Ganapath. The movie had the dystopian concept, which was not attempted before in Bollywood. Vikas Bahl has told DNA that he was plagued with constant self-doubt while making the movie. In the sci-fi movie, set in 2077, Tiger Shroff is a messiah like figure who has to rescue the world. Bahl told DNA that the story changed as he wrote it over a period of time. It seems he did not realise himself when the story went into the futuristic space. He said that he found himself in a new territory as he had never told a dystopian story before, but he wanted to attempt the same.

Ganapath maker on imagining the future

Vikas Bahl said that imagining a setting in a futuristic film is the toughest task. Every crew member has their own vision when they come on board. He said no one actually knows the future. He was quoted as saying, "I wanted to align everyone to my imagination and also to hear from my team on what their imagination is, their version is." He admitted that he was in constant self-doubt while writing the movie. The sense of doubt stayed on even when the movie went on floors. He told DNA, "Every second of this journey I felt 'kyun ye panga le liya (why did I get into this)'. I thought I could have stayed in my comfort zone."

But he added that the nervousness was not a bad feeling per se. Bahl said that he felt like a student while working on Ganapath. He said he always wants to be a student of cinema. He feels nervousness is required to learn and unlearn things. He told the portal, "That learning could be technical or emotional but you need to keep on doing that. And there the nervousness and doubt comes in. In this film, that feeling didn't go away for even a day."

Streak of flops for Tiger Shroff

This is the third flop for Tiger Shroff after Baaghi 3 and Heropanti 2. While the pandemic affected Baaghi 3, Heropanti 2 was marred by a poor script. Ganapath has only made Rs 7 crores on the weekend.