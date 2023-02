Today, the makers of Ganapath announced the release date. The film is coming on Dussehra. It will release on October 20 when the nation has holidays for Dusshera, Navratri and Durga Puja. Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are part of the dystopian action movie. Vikas Bahl is the director of the film. Ganapath has been in the making for almost two years. The film is high on action and the story-telling is supposed to be quite different. Kangana Ranaut had announced her film Emergency on that date. As we know, it is based on the life of Indira Gandhi during the dark period of post-Independent Indian history. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji and more: Top Bollywood actresses who REJECTED roles in Akshay Kumar films

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to slam the makers. She said that there are many free dates in 2023 but the makers had to take October 20 only. Kangana Ranaut hit out at the intentions of the Bollywood mafia. The actress said this after shading the recent awards where Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others picked up trophies. Take a look at her tweets...

When I was looking for a date for Emergency release I saw this year movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on my post production timelines I zeroed down on 20th October, with in a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2023

Announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October,ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2023

Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2023

She said that she will now announce the date only a month in advance. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhary in important roles. Incidentally, Ganapath maker Vikas Bahl has given Kangana Ranaut one of her biggest hits, Queen.