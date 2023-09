Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, who is currently basking in the glory of her big win at the National Film Awards 2023 for her performance in Mimi, is all set to be back in the theaters with another hard-hitting performance. The actor will next be seen alongside her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff in the high-octane action thriller film, Ganapath - A Hero Is Born. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and is all set to release in theaters next month. On Friday, the makers of Ganapath unveiled the first look of Kriti from the film, where the actor can be seen looking fierce. Also Read - Ganapath new poster out: Tiger Shroff treats fans on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Kriti Sanon’s transformation journey for Ganapath

Preparing for the film, Kriti Sanon reportedly extensively worked on herself and underwent rigorous training. Known as a powerhouse of acting, the actor wanted to leave no stone unturned for her project and submerged herself in an extraordinary transformation journey. According to producer Jacky Bhagnani, Kriti mastered the art of wielding Nunchucks in addition to undergoing an intensive 9-month training regimen. Calling her commitment to her character "awe-inspiring," Jacky said that Kriti will be seen in a raw and rugged action avatar, a sight that the audiences have not witnessed before.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the magnum opus film Adipurush. Starring Prabhas in the lead, the film also featured Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles and was released in June 2023. The mythological action film was based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and received backlash from the audiences owing to its dialogues and storyline.

In August 2023, Kriti won her first ever Best Actor award at the National Film Awards 2023 for her performance in the film Mimi. The actor will next be seen in Ganapath - A Hero Is Born, slated for a worldwide release on October 20, 2023 in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will clash at the box office against Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is slated for a release worldwide on October 19, 2023.