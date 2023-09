Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are reuniting for Ganapath: A Hero is Born. The upcoming new movie is a highly anticipated one starring Tiger. The buzz around Ganapath has been high ever since the new movie was announced. And finally, today, the makers have dropped the Ganapath teaser. The Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan starrer new movie has actioned bonanza written all over it.

What is Ganapath: A Hero is Born teaser all about?

The Ganapath teaser begins with a dystopian setting wherein the commoners are suffering the most. Their saviour or 'hero' is Tiger Shroff. He is busy meditating until the army forces him to come to rescue mankind. Ganapath is set in 2070 AD. The Ganapath teaser fluctuates between the past and present of Tiger. We see Amitabh Bachchan as an old man in white robes while. Kriti Sanon impresses the most with he reaction scenes. Tiger and Kriti also have screen space but the teaser focuses on the dystopian setting and the action. It is intriguing to the core.

Watch the Ganapathteaser video here:



Ganapath: A Hero is Born starring Tiger Shroff movie deets

Pooja Entertainment along with Good Co. is producing this Kriti Sanon starrer new movie. Vikas Bahl has directed the actioner and has heaped praises on Tiger saying that he will be amongst the top action heroes in the world. Tiger Shroff, as per the director, has outdone himself in all departments of entertainment this time. A couple of days ago, the makers released a couple of posters including that of Kriti Sanon. The actress looks very fierce in the raw and rugged avatar. For her role in Ganapath, Kriti Sanon learned the art of wielding nunchucks apart from a very intense training program.

Watch this video of Kriti Sanon here:

Kangana Ranaut slams the makers of Ganapath: A Hero is Born

When Tiger Shroff, cast and the makers of Ganapath announced the release date, the Chandramukhi 2 actress had slammed them asking them about the need or necessity for the clash with Emergency. Back then, the release dates in October, November and even September had been free. Kangana Ranaut called out the makers and called them foolish. Emergency has been moved it 24 November 2023. Meanwhile, Ganapath: A Hero is Born arrives on 20th October 2023.

Ganapath: A Hero is Born coincides with Dusshera. Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jaafrey and Pearl V Puri starrer movie Yaariyaan 2 releasing alongside Ganapath on 20th October.