Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath: A Hero is Born’s trailer released today. The film has been the most awaited one and finally fans got to see a glimpse of it today. The trailer is always an important part of the film as it decides how the film will be. People often watch the trailer and then only decide to go for the movie. If the trailer is impressive, the movies definitely does the best at the Box Office. And, Ganapath’s trailer has done the job. Also Read - ICC World Cup 2023: Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon teach Irfan Pathan hook step of Hum Aaye Hain; netizens react

Yes, the trailer has been quite impressive. The trailer shows a glimpse of the dystopian society and how Tiger’s character will protect the people from evil things. Tiger is seen involved in some amazing action scenes and later we see Kriti Sanon in a never seen before avatar. Also Read - Ganapath creates history: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan fans to Exclusively launch the trailer

She is in the character of an expert with an excellent knowledge about nunchaku (a kind of weapon). Amitabh Bachchan also looks impressive in his role. He has always been the best and this role looks different from what he has already done in so many years. Also Read - Double Delight: Ganapath teaser to be attached to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue in theaters

Fans have loved the trailer of the film and are all praise for the performances by Tiger, Kriti and Big B. The audience have also loved the VFX used and the action sequences. Tiger has been very good with the action scenes and Kriti’s new avatar is quite impressive.

Fans praise the trailer of Ganapath

One of the twitter user wrote, “#GanapathTrailer Out Now! #GanapathPart1 With amazing VFX visuals & goosebumps action sequences, this film sets a new standard for indian cinema.without any doubt, #Ganapath Trailer is the best Trailer of the year.#TigerShroff #KritiSanon #FansLaunchGanapathTrailer.”

Another user wrote, "#GanapathTrailer Out Now!! #KritiSanon in a never seen before this Avatar...#MeetJassi

She is fierce. She is unstoppable. She is ready to kill...#Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October. #TigerShroff #Trending #GanapathOn20thOctober #GanapathPart1 #Bollywood"

One of them also wrote, "#GanapathTrailer is Grand. Good VFX and visuals and a great concept. Action loaded Eagerly waiting to watch this film. #TigerShroff #KritiSanon"

A user on Youtube commented on the trailer, "Ganapath gonna breaks the records!!Box Office Be Ready." Another commented, "Tiger and kriti killing it in every scene."

Watch the trailer of Ganapath here:



Ganapath is all set to release in theatres on October 20 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.