Ganapath has been released today, and the film has been getting a good response. Tiger Shroff is back in his action hero avatar, and fans are hopeful that it will be a box office hit, as it is much needed for the star. Ahead of the release of the film, BL got exclusively candid with filmmaker Vikas Bahl and spoke about making Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and if he was hopeful it would make it to the box office, just like the latest actioners like Pathaan and Jawan.

Firstly, Vikas lauded Shah Rukh Khan for his massive blockbusters and mentioned that it would be foolish for them to expect those box office numbers with Ganapath. We asked if he was prepared to witness the box office numbers. Vikas said," You can never be prepared for it. It's beautiful to see the success of a superstar like him; he is the avenger of the industry. It would be foolish to compare the film, but there will be surprises, and we are extremely hopeful of that. Also one cannot be over confident ki ye film chalegi hi chalegi, that over confident is your biggest downfall".

Talking about making Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Vikas said," I met Tiger for the first time, and after one hour of narration, he said yes to it. And talking about my character in Ganapath, I always feel he wasn't made for action but for fun. And when I met Tiger, I saw the same kind of innocence in him. I even spoke to his mom about how well Tiger has done in Ganapath, more than he expected. Only Tiger could have fit the role". Ganapath also stars National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon, who made her debut as Tiger in Heropanti.

Speaking about the genre being new to him as filmmaker, Vikas spoke about the challenges he faced while making the making, " I realised one thing that nothing is different, I am just telling the story but with a different genre." Vikas even added that he loves making films in different genres as that gives him a high as a filmmaker. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.