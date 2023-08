Telugu star Varun Tej’s latest film Gandeevadhari Arjuna released in cinemas today. The film clashes at the box office with South Indian biggies including Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The action-thriller film has been directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film is said to be the biggest film of Varun Tej’s career and has been set on an overall budget of over Rs 35 crore. Also Read - Nora Fatehi expresses excitement as she joins Varun Tej for her Telugu film debut

Gandeevadhari Arjuna Twitter review

The film released theatrically on August 25 and got mixed reviews from the audiences. According to initial reports, the audiences found the narrative to be slow-paced and weren't much impressed with the storyline. If you're planning to watch the film in theaters, take a look at what social media has to say about Gandeevadhari Arjuna:

Overall Movie Amazing Ga Undhi ?#GandeevadhariArjuna

Story and Visuals Background Score

Everything Superb Ga Anipinchindhi,?@IAmVarunTej Rock Star ✨

Perfomance Just Killed ? — Sweety ? (@Pravallika7C) August 25, 2023

Fantastic Concept and Movie

About Intresting Scam

Don't Miss It ??#GandeevadhariArjuna

Varun U r Lived In The Character Man ?

Totally Loved It — Santhosh ? (@santhosh143222) August 25, 2023

Chala Nachindhi Movie ?#GandeevadhariArjuna Impressive Really ? The Way Of Story Telling and Twists

Screenplay All Superb Ga Anipinchai ? Don't Miss It — Kranthi (@iamkranthi99) August 25, 2023

Excellent Movie #GandeevadhariArjuna

Really Enjoyed ?❤️ Varun Powerpack Perfomance Mesmerizing Me ? Action Sequences and Story Line ? — ? (@VijayCharaNN7) August 25, 2023

#GandeevadhariArjuna 2nd half: same as first half nothing impacts, Climax is outdated and Not good enough, Not a single Good or High moment in entire Movie,BGM is average Below average 2nd half Overall: Need a Excellent comeback from #VarunTej in Future#GandeevadhariArjuna — tolly_wood_UK_US_Europe (@tolly_UK_US_EU) August 24, 2023

Gandeevadhari Arjuna box office prediction day 1

Varun Tej's film is expected to earn around Rs 3 crore on its opening day. The collections of the film are expected to pick up during the Onam holiday weekend.

Gandeevadhari Arjuna plot

Touted to be an “ultra-stylish, spy-thriller” film, the plot of Gandeevadhari Arjuna revolves around Varun Tej’s character, who is a top-notch spy agent and is assigned the task to protect Nassar, the target of a mysterious terror attack during UN Summit on global warming and climate change. Tension escalates as the agent must overcome all challenges while death lurks behind him.

Gandeevadhari Arjuna cast

The film features an ensemble cast of actors including Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Vimala Raman, Vinay Rai, Narain, Roshini Prakash, Manish Chaudhari, Abhinav Gomatam, Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha and Baby Veda.

What Varun Tej said about Gandeevadhari Arjuna

In a recent interview, Varun Tej spoke about the film and revealed that Gandeevadhari Arjuna is not a film about global warming. “The film sheds light on an issue that we all tend to overlook in our daily lives. Even though we are aware of the problem, we continue to move forward without addressing it,” he said in an interview with 123Telugu.

The actor further added, “The story revolves not only around global warming but also about many issues like how individuals are dumping debris and how industries contribute to global warming by dumping garbage in third world countries and engaging in activities that lead to global warming.”