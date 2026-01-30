Gandhi Talks X Review: Vijay Sethupathi-Arvind Swami starrer silent black comedy drama receives PRAISES, creates BUZZ with…; fans call it…

The film Gandhi Talks was released in theaters on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. he film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Aditya Rao Hydari.

Gandhi Talks X Review: The film Gandhi Talks was released in theaters on January 30, and with the release, it started getting a lot of discussion on social media. Released on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the film is attracting the attention of the audience due to its unique style. This silent black comedy of Vijay Sethupathi tries to tell the story without dialogue, which is being considered a big and courageous experiment in today's time. After the first day of the first show, the audience started sharing their reviews, especially on X (earlier Twitter).

How is Gandhi Talks shot?

Directed by Marathi director Kishore Pandurang Belekar, the film has replaced dialogue with visuals, music, and the performances of the actors have been made a medium of storytelling. The audience says that the film gives a different experience from the beginning. Many felt that even though the second half lacks a bit of rawness, the message of the film comes out cleanly and effectively. It is not easy to show emotions without speaking, but the film meets this challenge to a great extent.

TRENDING NOW

Netizens reaction

Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari are one of the most loved on-screen pairs. Many users on social media wrote that the love track between the two is soothing and adds warmth to the story. One user wrote, “Vijay Sethupathi – Aditi love track feels nice ❤️Interview scene worked really well, with decent laughs in parts ?Interesting interval, fun robbery episodes &A good message in climax ?#GandhiTalks.” Aditi Rao Hydari is especially praised for her eye expressions and screen presence that convey emotions well, even without dialogue. A fan wrote, “@aditiraohydaritruly shines in Gandhi Talks. Her ethereal beauty, expressive eyes, and delicate yet powerful performance speak straight to the heart.. the film boasts of a powerful cast, novel concept that makes it a must watch #GandhiTalks.”

A user praised the film and wrote, “#GandhiTalks Silent ah vandha silent film.Very good attempt.Some part of second half could have been better .Good message ,Neat performances and solid music.Decent Watch.”

All about Gandhi Talks: Story and cast

The story of the film Gandhi Talks revolves around an unemployed youth named Mahadev, who starts making moral compromises due to the need for money in search of a better future. These decisions change his life and the fate of the people associated with him.

AR Rahman's background music adds more depth to every scene and elevates the emotions strongly. According to social media reviews, Gandhi Talks is an honest and different attempt. Despite some shortcomings, the audience appreciates its original thinking, strong acting and unique experimentation.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more