It's that time of year when not only laymen but even Bollywood celebrities open themselves to celebrate this festival- it's Ganesh Chaturthi. Right from Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and more bring Bappa to their homes or workplace respectively. And this year the Tiger 3 star will be a part of the grand celebration and like every year Bollywood celebs will be visiting Arpita Khan Sharma's house for Bappa Darshan. And this year you might see the special guests attending the Khan family's Ganpati celebration and they are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Suga and other Bangtan Boys' Kala Chashmah performance is 'Smooth Like Butter' [Watch]

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might visit Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house for Bappa darshan Also Read - Aryan Khan's party pictures with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle go VIRAL

Katrina and Salman have been friends since quite a time now. The superstar is very cordial with the actress and is very happy that she is settled in her married life. In fact, reports suggested that he even gave an expensive gift and lots of love and blessings to the actress on her wedding day. The actor has apparently invited the couple to visit Bappa at home and they might even go and do the darshan. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan to celebrate with family after skipping festivities last year; mother plans special puja for his well-being [Exclusive]

Katrina Kaif will add Kaushal surname in the credit title of her film Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Tiger 3 together. The actress who is happily married with Vicky Kaushal and soon after her marriage she began shooting for the film and reportedly it was actress's desire to have her hubby surname added in her most successful film. On professional front Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupati. This Ganpati may Bappa bless veryone!