It's Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 today and everyone is busy in welcoming Bappa home. After the two years of the pandemic, people are getting to celebrate the festival in a grand way. Bollywood and TV celebs will also be celebrating the Ganesh Utsav in a grand way as they used to do before the pandemic. Every year celebs like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and many more celebs celebrate Ganesh Utsav with a lot of dhamaal. Today, let's look at the throwback videos of the festival and how B-town used to celebrate it.

Salman Khan dances his heart out

Salman Khan during the visarjan of the Bappa dances his heart out, and every year the video of the actor goes viral. The superstar loves to dance and always showcases his moves during the festival. Check out the video below…

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt pose together

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their relationship official in 2018 by posing together at 's wedding reception. Later, the actors were spotted together multiple times including at the Ganpati celebrations at the Ambanis. They happily posed together for the shutterbugs. Check out the video below…

Cute video of Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza’s kids

A video of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s kids singing Ganpati aarti had gone viral on social media. They looked super cute in it. Check out the video below…

Neil Nitin Mukesh and his daughter’s cutest video

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s daughter is damn cute, and a video of the actor with his daughter saying Ganpati Bappa Morya had gone viral. It is clearly the cutest video you will see today. Check out the video below…

After watching these throwback videos, we are sure fans of these actors can't wait to know how these celebs will be celebrating the festival this year. Ganpati Bappa Morya!