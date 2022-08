Bhai will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 with his family this year. Last year superstar Salman Khan missed the Ganpati celebration at his home due to shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia but this time he will be a very happy part of the festival that will be held at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's home. Every year the Khan Khandaan bring lord Bappa home for one and a half day and like every year there will be lots of Bollywood celebrities who will visit Khan's Bappa home. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Producers BLAME Aamir Khan for film's disastrous box office run? Here's what we know

A very well-placed source close to us informs us, "Salman Khan will be a part of the festival this year and he is very excited about this family gathering. While the superstar who is living under the death threat and is also permitted to keep arms with him will be a part of the special puja hosted by their mother Salma Khan who is extremely worried about his well-being. Ganpati Bappa is the protector from evil and the Khan Khandaan is a huge follower of Lord Ganesha hence mother Salma is planning for a special puja". Also Read - Post Liger's failure, Vijay Deverakonda fans hope Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer will save his career [READ DEETS]

The source further adds, " Salman Khan is the most precious in the house. His mom Salma Khan had always protected him from all the negativity around him. He is indeed the blessed man to have the love of his parents and hence he obeys every word from them. Salman had fulfilled all the professional commitments and he too has happily agreed to his mom's advice for him ". Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's LA home is a mansion of your dreams; a look inside her luxurious home will leave you jealous [VIEW PICS]

Salman Khan had reportedly received the death threat after the murder of Punjab sensational singer Sidhu Moose Wala where the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for his death. While Salman too got the threat from the same gang. On the professional front, the superstar is waiting for the release of Eid Tiger 3 along with and had even kick-started the shorting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which featured Shehnaaz Gill too.