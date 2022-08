Every year Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Ganesh Chathurthi by welcoming Ganpati Bappa into his house and informs his fans about it by sharing the picture of Ganesh Ji’s idol on social media. This year, also he welcomed Bappa to his house and took to social media to inform his fans about it. the superstar tweeted, “Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.” Also Read - Brahmastra: Mouni Roy confirms Shah Rukh Khan's cameo; says being a part of the film is a privilege

's fans are very happy about him celebrating the festival, and they are calling him the secular Indian. Check out the tweets of the fans below…

The most secular Indian,the most humble human being,the most humble megastar,a self-made megastar of this generation as well as the whole world the one and only King Shah Rukh Khan ?????????????????????. love you so much Shah sir and proud to be your fan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVEkH0IFMw — Just a Fan (@Srks_devote) August 31, 2022

He is legit the strongest man in this country. No matter what people say about him or his actions, he will do whatever makes him happy. King of Indian Cinema♥️? — ?????? (@SRKzKaali_) August 31, 2022

While SRK's fans are praising him for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, there's a section of people on social media who are upset with the star as they feel that being a Muslim he shouldn't worship Ganpati Bappa. Check out the tweets below…

Being Muslim doing this is wrong

And you will lost your Emaan

Stay away from this type of things

Although don't say wrong about any religion — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKh555) August 31, 2022

You Muslim or Hindu ? Please confirm .

In islam we believe in Allah ONLY and prophet Muhammad is the messenger! — Elahi.eth | o0oo0o.eth | _HugoBoss.eth (@bosselahi) August 31, 2022

Have you forgotten that AIIah is supreme? Allah will never forgive you. As a true Muslim I completely boycott ? — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) August 31, 2022

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, but even every year gets trolled for celebrating the festival. However, these celebs don't care much about the trolls and prove what actually 'secular India' means.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's movies, the actor has some interesting films lined up like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. All three movies are slated to release in 2023, but fans of SRK will get to watch him on the big screen in just nine days as the actor has a cameo in which is slated to hit the big screens on 9th September 2022.