Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated everywhere in the country right now. It is the festival wherein devotees bring home Lord Ganesh, serve him, pray and seek blessings from him. And one such devotee is Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan. The handsome hunk has brought home Bappa and has shared a picture of the same, wishing his fans on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and shared a picture of his Ganesh idol. It is one of the cutest Ganpati Bappa idol you will see on the internet today. Shah Rukh reveals on his X post that the family has welcomed Bappa home. He wishes fans, friends and their families on the grand festive occasion. He sought blessings for one and all. Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Ganpati Bappa here:

Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!! pic.twitter.com/d9Adfl1ggs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's little one, AbRam Khan very much adores Ganpati Bappa. He always welcomes Lord Ganesh with his superstar father. They gorg on Modaks while celebrating the grand festival at home. His picture of Ganesha is going viral in entertainment news.

Netizens react to Shah Rukh Khan's picture on X

Some of the Shah Rukh Khan fans have questioned the Jawan star about his religion. Shah Rukh has been welcoming Ganpati Bappa home and celebrating at his home for years now. It is sad to see some fans question Shah Rukh because of his practice of celebrating all festivals. While there were questions, there was also love being showered upon the Dunki actor. A lot of fans came to Shah Rukh Khan's defence for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Shah Rukh Khan has a humungous fanbase and they love him for his love for all Indian festivals. Check out the reactions of netizens to Shah Rukh Khan's X post here:

Bhai samjhi nahi ati k muslim ho kar shirk kesy kar leta hy ye banda..... Jab Allah aik hy to ye Daramy q — ??‏کــــــــنزہ ذیشـــــــــان (@Kinza_Zeshan) September 19, 2023

Bhai Muslim ho ya Hindu ?

Decide krlo pehly. — Faizan (@i_am_Faiizan) September 19, 2023

Kisi Ko Khush Karne Kay liye ALLAH

Ko naraz mat karo ? Allah Pak Hidayat De Ameen — Yamaan Shahid  (@realYamaan) September 19, 2023

A beautiful Ganapati, like you ❤️ — Diyu KiKookie SRKian (@DianSyamsuwir) September 19, 2023

kesy kr lety hou yay sab shahrukh — Uswah goraya. (@_Uswahshahid) September 19, 2023

Srk cant be called a muslim but an atheist and a social person who does to maintain a neutral image among every religion .

STILL A KAFIR — TheUmmah (@ALUHMMAH) September 19, 2023

Shahrukh Khan sir please ignore the hate comments by Musanghis , we love you, you represent the idea of india, the soul of it. May Bappa double your success and prolong your life. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) September 19, 2023

Really??? Are you Muslim? How can Muslim do and preach shirk so openly disappointed — Mohammed Ali (@jaanbazali) September 19, 2023

When we celebrate moharam with our Muslim friends what's wrong with these guys who is opossing @iamsrk — Siddu (@Siddu59268093) September 19, 2023

Beautiful ❤️❤️ — X (@globefollowX) September 19, 2023

Shame on you, you are posting this as a Muslim . You know what does this mean you are committing shirk. If you have so much respect for these fake horrible animal statues so then you should turn into Hinduism — Ameer (@mirzahidlehri) September 19, 2023

Even God is getting confuse that either you are hindu or muslim — Jawad Akbar (@jawadakbar298) September 19, 2023

SAD REALITY OF TODAY'S WORLD!! Hate #ShahRukhKhan is getting just because he respects all religions is crazy!! Love people who spread religious hate gets is unbelieveable!! PS : Jis din BHAGWAN aur ALLAH dono ko izzat dena sikh jaoge us din INSAAN kehlwane layak ban jaoge!!✌? — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) September 19, 2023

Jawan Tsunami at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the success of Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and more celebs in it. The film has made a business of Rs 490 plus crores at the domestic box office. It is inching closer to Rs 900 crores at the worldwide box office. Next up for Shah Rukh is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The upcoming new movie is touted to break the records of Jawan and Pathaan.