Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are happening everywhere in the country. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Manish Malhotra, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, Shilpa Shetty and more celebs bring home Ganpati. And so does Kartik Aaryan. The Luka Chuppi actor has welcomed Lord Ganesha at his home this year as well. And celebs are dropping by, seeking blessings from Bappa. Sara Ali Khan also visited her rumoured ex-boyfriend's house for Ganpati Darshan.

Sara Ali Khan visits Kartik Aaryan's home for Ganpati Darshan

Sara Ali Khan dropped by at Kartik Aaryan's house for the Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations. She wore a bright pink suit for the occasion. Sara has tied her hair in a low ponytail and is seen wearing broad Jhumkis. The Ae Watan Mere Watan actress is seen matching her Mojaris with her outfit. Sara's purse is unmissable. It has a picture of Ganpati Bappa on it and the actress left no stone unturned to flaunt the same. Sara Ali Khan posed for pictures outside Kartik Aaryan's residence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Manish Malhotra also paid a visit to Kartik Aaryan's Ganpati at home. In fact, the post that Kartik shared online about Ganesh Chaturthi, has him wearing a Manish Malhotra design. Manish, on the other hand, wore a blue kurta with a black Nehru jacket and white parallel pants. The fashion designer and his muse posed for the photogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Rasha Thadani shares a picture with Sara and Kartik

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani also visited Kartik Aaryan's house for Ganpati darshan. The young actress-in-making shared a picture with Kartik, Sara and Manish at Kartik's home. Sara and Kartik are seen standing side by side. And it is a treat for all the SarTik fans. Check out the picture below:

Netizens REACT to Sara and Kartik in one frame together

It's been some time since Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan fans have seen them together. Last night, Sara and Kartik both visited Manish Malhotra's house for Ganesh Chaturthi but they did not make an appearance together. But this is different and they cannot stop gushing over the two stars. Check out their reactions here:

They are giving newly husband and wife vibes ❤️❤️

Yeh dono hamesha se hi aise hi kyun lagte hai yarr

True soulmates#sartik my first and last ship

Which went through hell but still here we are

Always be happy my babies

Sartik bhayya bhabhi aa gayi❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lIqfj1o3Tv — Spring ⛄ (@justwat561) September 20, 2023

#sartik 1st ever ship in the Bollywood n industry their craze at that time ... had seprate fan base ? https://t.co/TzUD7xwwzs — kiraz (@jaan1407) September 20, 2023

My day has been made thanks to #sartik ✨ — Tammu? (@Ummyatamanna) September 20, 2023

Sara visited his house for ganpati visarjan ?? can we go back to their dating phase please.... #Sartik ? https://t.co/fsiSgAIemP — Tammu? (@Ummyatamanna) September 20, 2023

No one knows how much I'm waiting for #sartik one picture

Please god give me one They are my happy place ? — Spring ⛄ (@justwat561) September 20, 2023

All these two have to do is, stand together, and chemistry will take place on it's own!!! ??❤❤#SaraAliKhan #KartikAaryan #Sartik pic.twitter.com/na5KcQ3Krp — sakt (@SarTikFied) September 20, 2023

Too much coincidence happening again and again around #KartikAaryan and #SaraAliKhan these days!

Started since the London new year vacation! #Sartik

❣️? — Bookoholic (@Bookoholic2) September 20, 2023

Sara has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro In Dino and Murder Mubarak to name a few. Kartik, on the other hand, has Chandu Champion and Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.