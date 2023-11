The infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi recently took responsibility for firing gunshots outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's house in the White neighborhood of Vancouver, Canada. The gangster spoke about the violent act in a Facebook post and also stated the reason behind his action. He said that due to the singer's close association with Salman Khan he fired gunshots outside his house. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan talks about his bond with Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan; says 'our off-screen chemistry is better'

On Saturday, a Facebook account under the name of Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack outside Gippy's house. In the post it was clearly mentioned that 'Your close ties with Salman Khan won't protect you. It's time for your 'brother' to step up and defend you. This message also extends to Salman Khan – don't fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can safeguard you from our reach'. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan to open theatres in India?

Have a look at Lawrence Bishnoi's post

And Lawrence Bishnoi is in Punjab jails even he gave 2 interviews but AAP Govt is busy in advertising Gangsters khatam karte ( only on social media ) pic.twitter.com/9XGQuESnxd — ਅਦਨਾਨ ਅਲੀ ਖਾਨ ( عدنان علی خان ) (@AdnanAliKhan555) November 25, 2023

The post further read, 'No one can save you. Your ostentatious response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death didn't go unnoticed. You were well aware of his character and his criminal connections. Till the time Vicky Middhukhera was alive you would always hover around, and later, you mourned Sidhu more. You’re also now on our radar, and you will now witness what deceiving means. This was just a trailer. The whole film will be released soon. Run away to any country but remember death doesn’t require any visa, it would come where it has to.' Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets bashed by Vicky Jain’s mom; Orry brings entertainment into the house

Trending Now

For the uninitiated, in 2022, Lawrence Bishnoi had told the Delhi Police that his community would not spare Tiger 3 star Salman Khan if he did not issue a public apology for killing a black buck, which is considered sacred in the Bishnoi community.