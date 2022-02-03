Gangubai Kathiawadi starring and is all set to release on 25th February 2022, and the trailer of the movie will be out tomorrow (4th Feb). Yesterday, a new poster featuring Alia was released, and today, the first look poster of Ajay Devgn has been unveiled. The actor took to Instagram to share his poster and his fans are loving it. Reportedly, the actor will be seen playing the role of gangster Karim Lala in the film. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi, Radhe Shyam and 7 other Bollywood and South biggies that'll tussle at the box office in February and March

Ajay shared the poster and wrote, “Apni pehchaan se chaar chand lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb, 2022.” Well, many fans of Ajay have commented on the post. A fan wrote, “Amazing look sir ji.” One more fan commented, “nice look @ajaydevgn sir.” But well, it’s ’s comment that has grabbed everyone’s attention. The actor commented, “POWERRRR” Also Read - Ajith in Valimai, Yash in KGF 2, Thalapathy Vijay in Beast and seven more South superstars who nailed their FIRST LOOKS – view pics

Well, Ajay doesn’t have a lead role in the film; he will be seen in an extended cameo. The actor and director have teamed up after more than two decades. They had worked together in the 1999 release . Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ajith's Valimai, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam lock release dates, RRR gets solo release, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth COVID positive and more

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biopic on Ganga Harjivandas who was a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The film is an adaptation from a chapter of 's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

A few months ago, the teaser of the film was released, and it had received a mixed response. Many people felt that maybe a more senior actress could have done justice to the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, let’s hope that the trailer and the film impress the audience.