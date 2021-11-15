In a surprising turn of events, the makers of Alia Bhatt starrer, Gangubai Kathiwadi, directed by blockbuster filmmaker , have postponed the release date of their film. Gangubai Kathiawadi will now arrive in cinema halls on 18th February 2022. The period biopic was initially supposed to release in theatres on 6th January 2022, which would've also set up a clash with the eagerly awaited RRR, which also stars , besides Jr. NTR, and . Did the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi shift their film's release to avoid clashing with the much-bigger, pan-India S.S. Rajamouli directorial? Well... your guess is as good as ours. Also Read - RRR song Naatu Naatu: After fans, YouTube India praises the energetic moves of the leading duo; claims, 'Ram Charan and Jr NTR's dance will still feel fast at 0.5x speed'

The announcement for the new release date reads: "We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has a new release date. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. (Pen Studios). The film will release on 18th February, 2022."

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Pen Studios posted the announcement with the caption, "Watch her rise with power, courage & fearlessness. #GangubaiKathiawadi coming to take over 2022 on 18th February, in cinemas near you. #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @bhansali_produc @saregamaglobal ." Check out the tweet below:

Coincidentally, along with Alia Bhatt, who plays the eponymous role in Gangubai Kathiawadi and also has a starring role in RRR, Ajay Devgn, who'll be seen in an extended cameo in RRR, will also have a similar extended cameo in Gangubai Kathiawadi.