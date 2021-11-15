Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film postpones release to avoid CLASH with RRR; check out NEW DATE

Coincidentally, along with Alia Bhatt, who plays the eponymous role in Gangubai Kathiawadi and also has a starring role in RRR, Ajay Devgn, who'll be seen in an extended cameo in RRR, will also have a similar extended cameo in Gangubai Kathiawadi