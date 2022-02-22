Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt gives befitting reply to Kangana Ranaut's 'papa ki pari' remark with a Bhagavad Gita quote

A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut had taken a sly dig at Alia Bhatt by calling her a 'bimbo' and filmmaker Karan Johar's 'papa ki pari'. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has now given a befitting reply to Kangana by using a quote from the Bhagavad Gita.