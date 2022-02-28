Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt starrer's OTT release to be postponed? Here's why [EXCLUSIVE]

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular character, plus Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, and helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has released and the good news is that it has taken the box office by storm along with garnering pretty decent reviews from critics. Word is that the movie was met with a grand ovation, receiving praise for myriad quarters post its gala premiere at the 72nd on 16th February, and that word-of-mouth seems to be translating in its domestic release, too. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauds Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Suhana Khan impresses fans and more

For the uninitiated, Gangubai Kathiawadi documents the rise of its eponymous sex worker to one of the most powerful madams of infamous Mumbai red-light district, Kamathipura. The Alia Bhatt starrer opened to a very good and totally unexpected ₹10.50 crore nett, followed by an even better ₹13.32 crore nett on day two, showing the world and its own producers that the film is set for a pretty healthy run at the box office. And now, a well-placed source within the industry has apprised BollywoodLife that the OTT release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial may get postponed after seeing its box office performance.

As per our source, it seems that promising box office collection has prompted of Pen India Limited, the distributor of Gangubai Kathiawadi, along with SLB to rework the OTT release date with the film's streaming platform. It was supposed to drop online about four weeks after its theatrical release, but now that the movie is doing so well at cinema halls, the makers don't want to jeoparidse its prospects in any way and thus, they feel that if word of its OTT release happening merely four weeks after arriving on the big screen gets out, it might dissuade more audience from venturing into theatres to watch the movie.

What's more, our source further reveals that all Bollywood movies in future might rework their OTT release dates depending on how the film performs at the box office. Coming back to Gangubai Kathiawadi, the biopic also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in pivotal supporting roles, besides Alia Bhatt in the starring role and in an extended cameo.