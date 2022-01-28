Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt's film gets a new release date; set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The makers of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's film Gangubai Kathiawadi have announced the new release date. It is set to release on the same date as Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.