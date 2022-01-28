's magnum-opus Gangubai Kathiawadi was set to release in the month of January. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on January 6, 2022. However, SS Rajamouli's film RRR starring , Jr NTR, and was set to release on January 7, 2022. Hence, the avoid a big clash at the box office, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pushed the release of his film. Now, Gangubai Kathiawadi that also stars Ajay Devgn has a new release date. It is all set to release on February 25, 2022. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Raveena Tandon REVEALS being replaced by hero's insecure girlfriend; Saiee Manjrekar DATING big shot producer's son and more

The makers of the film recently made the announcement and it also got revealed that the film will have its premiere Berlin International Film festival. With Gangubai Kathiawadi releasing on February 25, we will witness stars clashing at the box office. 's Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to release on the same date. It is produced by YRF. Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: Alia Bhatt congratulates the newlyweds – Check out her post

#Xclusiv... 'GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI' NEW RELEASE DATE: 25 FEB 2022... #SanjayLeelaBhansali's #GangubaiKathiawadi - starring #AliaBhatt and #AjayDevgn - to release in *cinemas* on 25 Feb 2022... Will have its world premiere at the prestigious 72nd . pic.twitter.com/c5H0PlOIbj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayeshbhai Jordaar (@jj_thefilm)

Who will emerge victorious in this clash, only time will tell! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, have teamed up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani produced under 's banner. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's fans are wishing the couple gets a long vacation soon; here's the heartwarming reason

Talking about RRR, the film got pusphed due to the sudden spread of Coronavirus. The makers had to let go of their January release date and now the film will either release in March or April.