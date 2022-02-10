Gangubai Kathiawadi Dholida song OUT: Alia Bhatt's energetic garba moves on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's peppy beats give major Navratri feels – watch

First song from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi titled Dholida is out now. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has once again delivered a hit Navratri song with this.