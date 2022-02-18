Gangubai Kathiawadi FIRST REVIEW out: Alia Bhatt's intense portrayal of Gangubai is a feast for the eyes

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is just a week short from its threatrical release. The Alia Bhatt starrer has already been screened at the ongoing Berlin Film Festival on Thursday and the first reviews that have come out will certainly bring a smile on everyone's face. Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the tale a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt bids adieu to Berlin with a sensational bathtub picture; sets temperature soaring in short white dress [VIEW PICS]
Prathap Nair, in his review published in First Post, has lauded Alia for her portrayal of Gangubai. Right from a promising young woman being forced to prostitution to becoming the brothel madam turned gangster, Alia seems to have done justice to Gangubai's character with her acting prowess.
Other supporting cast of Indira Tiwari, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa shine in their respective performances to bring out a meaning narrative. The character of Vijay Raaz as Raziabhai has been mentioned as underdeveloped with less clarity on her background and current affairs. Sudeep Chatterjee's camerawork has been given a special mention, which has apparently turned out to be a visual treat on the big screen. The film also brings back Bhansali's trademark detailing of larger-than-life sets, which somehow overshadows the narrative. Though it is being written that Bhansali has shown a polished narrative of Gangubai's life, the movie will keep the audience entertained with its extraordinary screen drama.
Those who got a chance to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi in Berlin, have also posted their impressions on Twitter. Take a look.
Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release on February 25.
