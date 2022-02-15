Gangubai Kathiawadi's second song, Jab Saiyaan, is continuing the good start initiated by the film's first track, Dholida. Jab Saiyaan, which also features Alia Bhatt, along with Shantanu Maheshwai this time added to the fray, once again has music composed by Gangubai Kathiawadi's Director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while one of Bollywood's most iconic singers, Shreya Ghoshal, has lent her voice for the second melody, a romantic number, which has lyrics penned by AM Turaz. The song is the first time that we catch a glimpse of Shantanu Maheshwai as one of the pivotal supporting characters of the biopic. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism of being miscast; says, 'People will change their perception'

Known for her unpredictable nuances and an incredible life journey, Gangubai always managed to surprise everyone. Touching upon one such element, has created this beautiful composition with the voice of the lovely Shreya Ghoshal. Jab Saiyaan will remind you of your first love, especially from Shantanu Maheshwari's perspective as it showcases an innocent narrative between and him. Watch the song below: Also Read - BTS X Gangubai Kathiawadi: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dance on Alia Bhatt's Dholida – Watch Video

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who consider the Jab Saiyaan song as one of her favorites from the film, said, “Jab Saiyaan is one of the most different compositions by Sir. It's always a learning experience for me every time I work with him. 20 years of my musical career and I have to thank him for believing in me and giving me my debut. He's a magician who truly understands the art of filmmaking and music. I am so happy that I am a part of his Gangubai Kathiawadi journey as well. Jab Saiyaan is definitely a song that will make everyone fall in love once again!” Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt calls Shah Rukh Khan her 'friend', Sanjay Dutt 'Chachu' as she reveals her bond with Bollywood biggies

Besides Alia Bhatt in the starring role and Shantanu Maheshwari in a strong supporting part, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars in an extended cameo besides Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in pivotal supporting roles. It's been jointly produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions and 's Pen India Limited, with the latter also functioning as the movie's distributor.