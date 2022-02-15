Gangubai Kathiawadi Jab Saiyaan song: Alia Bhatt's romantic side elevated by leaps and bounds with Shreya Ghoshal's magical voice

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created this beautiful composition with the voice of the lovely Shreya Ghoshal. Jab Saiyaan will remind you of your first love from Shantanu Maheshwari's perspective as it showcases a stirring innocent between Alia Bhatt and him.